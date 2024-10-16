Trudeau’s Allegations Stir India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, without 'hard evidentiary proof,' accused Indian agents of involvement in Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing in Canada. He highlighted intelligence from the Five Eyes alliance and criticized India for gathering information on Modi dissenters in Canada, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sparked diplomatic tensions after alleging that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, despite lacking 'hard evidentiary proof.'
Testifying before a public inquiry on foreign interference, Trudeau claimed that India was collecting intelligence on Canadians opposed to Narendra Modi's government. He stressed the involvement of the Five Eyes alliance in gathering intelligence, underscoring the gravity of the situation for Canada.
The accusations have led to heightened tensions, with both countries launching retaliatory measures, including expelling diplomats. India vehemently rejected the allegations, emphasizing baseless claims and defending its stance on national security and foreign operatives.
