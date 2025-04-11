PM Modi Unveils Development Marvels in Varanasi: A Leap Towards Progress

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of development projects in Varanasi, collectively valued at over Rs 4,000 crores, marking a significant leap in the region's infrastructure progression.

In line with Modi's commitment to boosting Varanasi's road connectivity, key projects include the foundation of a pivotal road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings, and a sophisticated highway underpass at the Varanasi International Airport. These initiatives underscore a strategic enhancement in transportation and connectivity.

The Prime Minister will also focus on power infrastructure, inaugurating significant transmission projects in Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Ghazipur, significantly improving the region's energy capacity. Amid these advancements, developments relating to the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India have also made news, with significant implications for national security investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)