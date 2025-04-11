Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Development Marvels in Varanasi: A Leap Towards Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crores in Varanasi, focusing on enhancing road and power infrastructure. Notable projects include a road bridge connecting Varanasi Ring Road to Sarnath, and several transmission substations, improving connectivity and electricity distribution in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of development projects in Varanasi, collectively valued at over Rs 4,000 crores, marking a significant leap in the region's infrastructure progression.

In line with Modi's commitment to boosting Varanasi's road connectivity, key projects include the foundation of a pivotal road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings, and a sophisticated highway underpass at the Varanasi International Airport. These initiatives underscore a strategic enhancement in transportation and connectivity.

The Prime Minister will also focus on power infrastructure, inaugurating significant transmission projects in Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Ghazipur, significantly improving the region's energy capacity. Amid these advancements, developments relating to the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India have also made news, with significant implications for national security investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

