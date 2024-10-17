Trump Jokes About Being 'Father of IVF' Amid Reproductive Rights Debate

During a town hall meeting aimed at women voters, Donald Trump made a jest, calling himself the 'father of IVF,' as he sought to gain the trust of this crucial voting bloc on reproductive matters.

Campaign aides clarified that Trump's comment was a joke, further emphasizing the candidate's support for widespread access to fertility treatments. However, Kamala Harris criticized Trump's record on women's reproductive rights, highlighting the impact of his past actions.

Polls ahead of the U.S. election show Harris leading Trump among women voters, with broader trust in Democrats to safeguard reproductive freedoms.

