Trump Jokes About Being 'Father of IVF' Amid Reproductive Rights Debate
Donald Trump humorously referred to himself as the 'father of IVF' during a town hall focused on women voters, as he tried to gain their trust on reproductive issues ahead of the U.S. election. Despite backlash, his campaign insists it was a joke supporting fertility treatment access.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 02:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 02:19 IST
During a town hall meeting aimed at women voters, Donald Trump made a jest, calling himself the 'father of IVF,' as he sought to gain the trust of this crucial voting bloc on reproductive matters.
Campaign aides clarified that Trump's comment was a joke, further emphasizing the candidate's support for widespread access to fertility treatments. However, Kamala Harris criticized Trump's record on women's reproductive rights, highlighting the impact of his past actions.
Polls ahead of the U.S. election show Harris leading Trump among women voters, with broader trust in Democrats to safeguard reproductive freedoms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Growing Foreign Influence in U.S. Elections: Russia, Iran, and China in Focus
Battle Over Ballots: Legal Tussles in Swing States Ahead of U.S. Election Showdown
Kremlin Concern: Russia in U.S. Election Spotlight
Foreign Influence Looms Over U.S. Election Integrity
Political Impact of Arab American Votes on U.S. Elections