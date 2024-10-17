Harris Courts Republican Support Amidst Immigration Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris made a strategic appeal to Republican voters in the Philadelphia suburbs, rallying over 100 Republicans, including former congressman Adam Kinzinger, to support her campaign. The gathering emphasized the refusal of former President Donald Trump to accept the 2020 election results.

In a notable appearance on Fox News with host Bret Baier, Harris was forthright in defending the Biden administration's immigration policies, challenging Republicans for hindering bipartisan solutions. She distanced her prospective presidency from Biden, suggesting significant policy shifts.

Harris described Trump's actions during the Capitol riots as unconstitutional, reinforcing the campaign's inclusive message to draw disenchanted Republican voters. Her promise to appoint a Republican cabinet member underscores her commitment to bipartisan governance amidst the evolving political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)