Left Menu

Harris Courts Republican Support Amidst Immigration Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris engaged Republican voters in Pennsylvania, emphasizing Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election. She appeared on Fox News, addressing immigration policies and expressing that her presidency would differ from Biden's. Harris's campaign aligns with Republicans disillusioned by Trump’s actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 04:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 04:09 IST
Harris Courts Republican Support Amidst Immigration Debate
Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris made a strategic appeal to Republican voters in the Philadelphia suburbs, rallying over 100 Republicans, including former congressman Adam Kinzinger, to support her campaign. The gathering emphasized the refusal of former President Donald Trump to accept the 2020 election results.

In a notable appearance on Fox News with host Bret Baier, Harris was forthright in defending the Biden administration's immigration policies, challenging Republicans for hindering bipartisan solutions. She distanced her prospective presidency from Biden, suggesting significant policy shifts.

Harris described Trump's actions during the Capitol riots as unconstitutional, reinforcing the campaign's inclusive message to draw disenchanted Republican voters. Her promise to appoint a Republican cabinet member underscores her commitment to bipartisan governance amidst the evolving political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024