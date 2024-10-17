Trump's Controversial Claims on Immigrants Stir Tensions

Republican presidential contender Donald Trump on Wednesday doubled down on debunked assertions that immigrants in Ohio were consuming pets, claiming to Latino voters at a town hall that he was "merely repeating what was reported."

In recent weeks, Trump has been the source of a viral but false narrative alleging that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were stealing pets or taking wildlife from parks for food. There have been no credible reports backing these claims, and even Republican officials in Ohio have stated the story is untrue.

During a Univision-hosted town hall, Trump was questioned by an undecided Latino Republican voter from Arizona about his belief in the pet-eating claims. Trump's defense was, "I was just saying what was reported. All I do is report," at the Miami event. Additionally, he cited unnamed "newspapers" for the story. Despite this, he has previously mentioned plans for mass deportations in Springfield, despite most Haitian immigrants there being legal residents.

