Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Claims on Immigrants Stir Tensions

Donald Trump reiterated false claims regarding Haitian immigrants in Ohio, stating they were stealing and eating pets, which has been widely debunked. These assertions have sparked controversy and threats in Springfield, Ohio. The narrative emerges amid Trump's electoral efforts to gain support from Latino voters against Kamala Harris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 04:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 04:43 IST
Trump's Controversial Claims on Immigrants Stir Tensions
Donald Trump

Republican presidential contender Donald Trump on Wednesday doubled down on debunked assertions that immigrants in Ohio were consuming pets, claiming to Latino voters at a town hall that he was "merely repeating what was reported."

In recent weeks, Trump has been the source of a viral but false narrative alleging that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were stealing pets or taking wildlife from parks for food. There have been no credible reports backing these claims, and even Republican officials in Ohio have stated the story is untrue.

During a Univision-hosted town hall, Trump was questioned by an undecided Latino Republican voter from Arizona about his belief in the pet-eating claims. Trump's defense was, "I was just saying what was reported. All I do is report," at the Miami event. Additionally, he cited unnamed "newspapers" for the story. Despite this, he has previously mentioned plans for mass deportations in Springfield, despite most Haitian immigrants there being legal residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024