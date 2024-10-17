Hemant Soren's Vision: Reviving Jharkhand's Roots

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the BJP of plundering the state for two decades and emphasized his efforts to revitalize it during his tenure.

In a recent post on X, Soren spotlighted his administration's social welfare programs, such as the 'Maiyan Samman Yojna' and 'Abua Awas Yojna'.

Soren, who took the oath of office in July after being released on bail, also highlighted his government's response to the pandemic and efforts to improve healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)