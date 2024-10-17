B-2 Bombers Target Yemen's Houthi Bunkers

Early Thursday, US B-2 stealth bombers launched targeted airstrikes on underground bunkers used by Yemen's Houthi rebels, military officials reported. The extent of the damage remains unclear.

The deployment of B-2 Spirits in this operation is notable, reflecting the unique challenges posed by the rebels. The Houthis have intensified attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor, influenced by the broader turmoil from the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

This military action comes amidst growing international concern over regional stability and maritime safety in key shipping channels.

