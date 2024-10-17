Left Menu

B-2 Bombers Target Yemen's Houthi Bunkers

US military strikes using B-2 stealth bombers targeted Yemeni Houthi rebel bunkers. The attack is noteworthy due to the rare deployment of the B-2 Spirit aircraft. The Houthis have been actively engaging in maritime disruptions in the Red Sea amidst heightened tensions in the region.

Early Thursday, US B-2 stealth bombers launched targeted airstrikes on underground bunkers used by Yemen's Houthi rebels, military officials reported. The extent of the damage remains unclear.

The deployment of B-2 Spirits in this operation is notable, reflecting the unique challenges posed by the rebels. The Houthis have intensified attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor, influenced by the broader turmoil from the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

This military action comes amidst growing international concern over regional stability and maritime safety in key shipping channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

