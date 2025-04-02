Israel Expands Gaza Strip Operation Amid Rising Casualties
Israel's Defense Minister announced an expanded military operation in Gaza to seize 'large areas.' The offensive, which aims to weaken Hamas militants, has led to over 30 Palestinian deaths, including children. The operation includes evacuations and continued airstrikes, sparking concerns for hostages held by Hamas.
Israel is intensifying its military efforts in the Gaza Strip to seize 'large areas,' according to Defense Minister Israel Katz. The operation has resulted in significant casualties, with over 30 Palestinians, including many children, losing their lives due to Israeli strikes.
This expansion is part of Israel's strategy to establish security zones, though Palestinians see it as a territorial seizure. The military actions include the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, such as the full evacuation of the southern city of Rafah.
Meanwhile, the Hostage Families Forum urges the government to focus on freeing captives held by Hamas. With ongoing strikes and evacuations, concerns grow over the safety of hostages as the conflict continues to escalate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
