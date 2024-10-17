Left Menu

Kamala Harris on Fixing Immigration: A Heated Exchange

Vice President Kamala Harris engaged in a contentious interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, discussing the U.S.'s broken immigration system just days before the election. Despite interruptions, Harris defended her record and highlighted efforts to address border issues, contrasting with former President Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 10:25 IST
Kamala Harris
  • Country:
  • United States

In an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the United States' immigration issues, describing the system as broken and in need of repair. Her remarks came during a rare appearance on the network, which typically leans conservative.

The exchange, marked by interruptions and pressing questions from Baier, saw Harris defending policies and actions taken by the Biden-Harris administration. She articulated efforts to reform immigration and bolster border security, actions starkly opposed to those of former President Donald Trump.

Highlighting bipartisan efforts, Harris cited specific initiatives to increase border patrol resources and tackle issues like the entry of fentanyl into the country. She accused Trump of stymieing solutions and emphasized the upcoming election's significance in addressing immigration problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

