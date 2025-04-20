Left Menu

Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Trump Policies Amid Rising Concerns

Thousands across the U.S. rallied against President Trump's policies, showing discontent over tariffs, immigration, and civil liberties. Despite lower turnout than previous protests, over 700 events were organized nationwide. Protestors demanded accountability, highlighting cases like the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and expressing concern over minority rights and civil liberties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 05:16 IST
Thousands rally across US against Trump's policies. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a fresh wave of demonstrations, thousands of protesters took to the streets across the United States on Saturday, voicing strong opposition to President Donald Trump's policies just weeks after initial protests. Participants across the nation expressed discontent over the president's economic and immigration policies, according to The New York Times.

While turnout in major cities such as New York, Washington, and Chicago was smaller than during the significant April 5 protests, organizers reported that more than 700 events took place nationwide. Demonstrators assembled from Jacksonville, Florida, to Los Angeles, calling for accountability and change.

Protestors accused President Trump of infringing upon civil liberties and the rule of law by citing issues ranging from federal job cuts to immigration policies. Outside the White House, chants of 'shame!' resonated as demonstrators aired their dissatisfaction. In Washington, many marched to demand the return of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident wrongfully deported, sparking fears of increasing rights violations.

Aaron Burk, a rally participant, highlighted concerns over potential overreach of deportation policies, questioning, 'Where does it stop?' His concerns extended to the dehumanization of minorities, particularly noting his transgender daughter's plight. In Jacksonville, hundreds protested against multiple issues, including the administration's stance on LGBTQ rights and environmental regulations. Demonstrator Sara Harvey lamented, 'We are losing our country,' as she stood against federal job cuts and participated in nationwide protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

