Macron and Starmer's Berlin Debut: A Diplomatic Rendezvous

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will arrive in Berlin for significant talks on Friday. They are set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a statement by a German government spokesperson on Thursday.

In addition to the multi-party talks, U.S. President Biden, who had postponed his visit to Germany last week due to Hurricane Milton, will engage in a private, one-on-one meeting with Chancellor Scholz. These engagements are expected to cover various prominent diplomatic issues.

As these high-profile discussions unfold, they are anticipated to further deepen the ties among these leading nations, addressing critical international and bilateral concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)