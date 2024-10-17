Macron and Starmer's Berlin Debut: A Diplomatic Rendezvous
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are visiting Berlin for discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Biden, initially scheduled to visit Germany last week, had postponed due to Hurricane Milton. A private discussion with Scholz is also planned.
- Country:
- Germany
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will arrive in Berlin for significant talks on Friday. They are set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a statement by a German government spokesperson on Thursday.
In addition to the multi-party talks, U.S. President Biden, who had postponed his visit to Germany last week due to Hurricane Milton, will engage in a private, one-on-one meeting with Chancellor Scholz. These engagements are expected to cover various prominent diplomatic issues.
As these high-profile discussions unfold, they are anticipated to further deepen the ties among these leading nations, addressing critical international and bilateral concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hurricane Milton Threatens Florida with Major Impact
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat
Florida Braces for Hurricane Milton Amidst Post-Helene Recovery
Florida Braces For Massive Evacuations As Hurricane Milton Approaches
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's Strategic Germany Visit: Strengthening Renewable Energy Partnerships