A Tribute to Legends: Yogi Adityanath Honors Vajpayee's Legacy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday commemorated Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary by laying floral tributes at Lucknow's Lok Bhawan. Adityanath lauded Vajpayee's role in guiding India towards development with a visionary agenda.

The chief minister also paid tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Raja Bijli Pasi, marking their birthdays, and extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community, stressing peaceful celebration.

He highlighted Vajpayee's association with Uttar Pradesh and noted the construction of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, emphasizing the legacy of leaders like Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in shaping a unified India.