A Tribute to Legends: Yogi Adityanath Honors Vajpayee's Legacy
On Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the former prime minister as a visionary leader who advanced India's progress. Celebrations also commemorated Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Raja Bijli Pasi. The Chief Minister extended Christmas greetings, emphasizing celebration in peace and harmony.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday commemorated Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary by laying floral tributes at Lucknow's Lok Bhawan. Adityanath lauded Vajpayee's role in guiding India towards development with a visionary agenda.
The chief minister also paid tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Raja Bijli Pasi, marking their birthdays, and extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community, stressing peaceful celebration.
He highlighted Vajpayee's association with Uttar Pradesh and noted the construction of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, emphasizing the legacy of leaders like Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in shaping a unified India.
ALSO READ
Dense Fog Causes Collision on Uttar Pradesh Highway
Tributes to Visionary Leaders on Their Birth Anniversaries
Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Vajpayee’s Legacy with State-Wide Competitions and Celebrations
Uttar Pradesh Approves Rs 24,497 Crore Supplementary Budget
Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Legacy with Cultural Festivities