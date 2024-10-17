Left Menu

Bihar Liquor Tragedy Sparks Political Accusations and Demands for Accountability

Following a spurious liquor tragedy in Bihar that claimed 24 lives, political leaders exchanged accusations over the government's alleged failure to enforce the state's liquor ban. Tejashwi Yadav harshly criticized CM Nitish Kumar's administration, while officials promised action, suspending personnel and forming an SIT to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:54 IST
Bihar Liquor Tragedy Sparks Political Accusations and Demands for Accountability
Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav (File Photo/@yadavtejashwi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent spurious liquor tragedy in Bihar, which resulted in 24 deaths, has provoked fierce political debate and calls for accountability. Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav took to social media to fiercely criticize Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of leading a government entrenched in what Yadav calls 'immoral and unprincipled politics'.

Yadav lambasted the current administration on platform X, highlighting the loss of lives and alleging a government-police-mafia nexus that makes liquor available despite Bihar's prohibition. He questioned the Chief Minister's commitment and competence in handling the state's law and order situation, demanding answers and concrete action against authorities responsible.

RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha also underscored the severity of the issue, suggesting the official death toll underreports the true scale of the problem. Meanwhile, BJP leader Nitin Nabin assured that action will ensue against all involved, noting the government's steps to tackle the crisis, including police suspensions and forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024