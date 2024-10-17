Bihar Liquor Tragedy Sparks Political Accusations and Demands for Accountability

The recent spurious liquor tragedy in Bihar, which resulted in 24 deaths, has provoked fierce political debate and calls for accountability. Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav took to social media to fiercely criticize Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of leading a government entrenched in what Yadav calls 'immoral and unprincipled politics'.

Yadav lambasted the current administration on platform X, highlighting the loss of lives and alleging a government-police-mafia nexus that makes liquor available despite Bihar's prohibition. He questioned the Chief Minister's commitment and competence in handling the state's law and order situation, demanding answers and concrete action against authorities responsible.

RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha also underscored the severity of the issue, suggesting the official death toll underreports the true scale of the problem. Meanwhile, BJP leader Nitin Nabin assured that action will ensue against all involved, noting the government's steps to tackle the crisis, including police suspensions and forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe the incident.

