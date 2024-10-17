Haryana Cabinet Welcomes New Ministers Amid Celebrations

The Haryana Cabinet has expanded with the induction of former Deputy Chief Minister Anil Vij and several other MLAs as ministers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The swearing-in ceremony, administered by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, took place at the Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

Key BJP members such as Arti Singh Rao, Rajesh Nagar, Gaurav Gautam, and many others took oath as part of the new ministerial team. This move consolidates the BJP's third consecutive government in the state, following the party's strong performance in the assembly elections where they secured 48 out of 90 seats compared to Congress's 37.

The event was graced by prominent personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other high-profile leaders, adding significance to the occasion. An NDA meeting led by PM Modi is set to follow, highlighting strategic discussions for Haryana's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)