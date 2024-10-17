Nayab Singh Saini Sworn in as Chief Minister of Haryana, Vows Dedication to Progress
Nayab Singh Saini, newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Haryana, commits to energetic governance focusing on equality and welfare. Thanking PM Modi for his support, Saini promises continued development under the BJP's third consecutive term. Top leaders, including Modi and Shah, attended the swearing-in ceremony held in Panchkula.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, Nayab Singh Saini has been sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister, pledging to lead with vigor and dedication to the state's prosperity. This marks his second term under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, bolstered by a full majority mandate.
Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini thanked the people of Haryana, referring to them as his '2.80 crore family members.' In a heartfelt post on X, the Chief Minister attributed the state's progress to Modi's leadership, vowing to continue the momentum of growth and welfare.
The swearing-in ceremony, held at Dussehra Ground in Panchkula, was attended by top BJP leaders, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh. With Haryana witnessing its third consecutive BJP government, Saini's cabinet includes notable figures like Anil Vij and Shruti Choudhary, reflecting a strong cohesive front for future governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi virtually unveils four compressed bio-gas plants in Assam to be constructed by Oil India.
PM Narendra Modi unveils development projects worth over Rs 83,700 crore from Jharkhand's Hazaribag.
Narendra Modi Congratulates Shigeru Ishiba on Becoming Japan's Prime Minister
Narendra Modi Celebrates a Decade of Swachh Bharat Mission
1.3 crore families so far registered under roof-top solar scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave.