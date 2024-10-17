Nayab Singh Saini Sworn in as Chief Minister of Haryana, Vows Dedication to Progress

In a significant political shift, Nayab Singh Saini has been sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister, pledging to lead with vigor and dedication to the state's prosperity. This marks his second term under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, bolstered by a full majority mandate.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini thanked the people of Haryana, referring to them as his '2.80 crore family members.' In a heartfelt post on X, the Chief Minister attributed the state's progress to Modi's leadership, vowing to continue the momentum of growth and welfare.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at Dussehra Ground in Panchkula, was attended by top BJP leaders, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh. With Haryana witnessing its third consecutive BJP government, Saini's cabinet includes notable figures like Anil Vij and Shruti Choudhary, reflecting a strong cohesive front for future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)