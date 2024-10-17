Left Menu

Gaza Famine Looms Amid Humanitarian Aid Crisis

The Gaza Strip remains at risk of famine despite a minor reduction in extreme hunger levels. International pressure mounts on Israel for humanitarian aid passage as conflicts continue. US threatens military aid cutoff if Israel does not ease the humanitarian disaster. Over 86% face crisis-level hunger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Gaza Strip continues to face potential famine conditions more than a year into the Israel-Hamas conflict. While the number of those experiencing the most severe hunger has slightly decreased, reports indicate a persistent threat of famine as humanitarian aid struggles to reach affected individuals.

The United States has issued cautionary advice to Israel, suggesting a potential withdrawal of military support if immediate action is not taken to address the humanitarian crisis. Currently, hundreds of thousands are displaced, enduring dire living conditions in makeshift shelters.

Despite resuming food shipments, significant logistical challenges remain, including over 500 trucks stuck at the border. The situation is exacerbated by ongoing military operations, limited aid entry, and increasing hunger as cold weather approaches, threatening to deepen the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

