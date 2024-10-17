Gaza Famine Looms Amid Humanitarian Aid Crisis

The Gaza Strip continues to face potential famine conditions more than a year into the Israel-Hamas conflict. While the number of those experiencing the most severe hunger has slightly decreased, reports indicate a persistent threat of famine as humanitarian aid struggles to reach affected individuals.

The United States has issued cautionary advice to Israel, suggesting a potential withdrawal of military support if immediate action is not taken to address the humanitarian crisis. Currently, hundreds of thousands are displaced, enduring dire living conditions in makeshift shelters.

Despite resuming food shipments, significant logistical challenges remain, including over 500 trucks stuck at the border. The situation is exacerbated by ongoing military operations, limited aid entry, and increasing hunger as cold weather approaches, threatening to deepen the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

