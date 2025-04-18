Haiti's Hunger Crisis: The Struggle Amid Relentless Challenges

Amid surging gang violence and economic collapse, more than half of Haiti's population is projected to experience severe food insecurity through June, according to a recent UN analysis. The alarming situation sees 8,400 people in makeshift shelters at risk of starvation.

Dwindling aid compounds the crisis, with a significant reduction in USAID contracts since February 2025. The UN and other organizations highlight urgent funding needs to maintain operations and aid distribution in Haiti.

The crisis hits children hardest, with UNICEF revealing millions face critical food shortages. Women and girls bear the brunt, often resorting to desperate measures to secure food, while experts call for increased support to mitigate the worsening conditions.

