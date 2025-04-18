Haiti's Hunger Crisis: The Struggle Amid Relentless Challenges
Haiti faces severe hunger due to gang violence and economic collapse, affecting over half its population. The crisis is exacerbated by dwindling aid and inflation. Families struggle to survive, with women and children particularly vulnerable. Immediate funding is needed to address widespread food insecurity and provide life-saving support.
Amid surging gang violence and economic collapse, more than half of Haiti's population is projected to experience severe food insecurity through June, according to a recent UN analysis. The alarming situation sees 8,400 people in makeshift shelters at risk of starvation.
Dwindling aid compounds the crisis, with a significant reduction in USAID contracts since February 2025. The UN and other organizations highlight urgent funding needs to maintain operations and aid distribution in Haiti.
The crisis hits children hardest, with UNICEF revealing millions face critical food shortages. Women and girls bear the brunt, often resorting to desperate measures to secure food, while experts call for increased support to mitigate the worsening conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Quad Nations Unite for Substantial Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar
India and Myanmar: Energizing Partnerships and Humanitarian Aid
UN Urges Humanitarian Aid Access to Myanmar Amid Military Violence Post-Earthquake
More than one million children in Gaza deprived of aid for over a month: UNICEF
Global Call for Unified Humanitarian Aid in Myanmar Crisis