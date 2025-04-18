Left Menu

Haiti's Hunger Crisis: The Struggle Amid Relentless Challenges

Haiti faces severe hunger due to gang violence and economic collapse, affecting over half its population. The crisis is exacerbated by dwindling aid and inflation. Families struggle to survive, with women and children particularly vulnerable. Immediate funding is needed to address widespread food insecurity and provide life-saving support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 18-04-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid surging gang violence and economic collapse, more than half of Haiti's population is projected to experience severe food insecurity through June, according to a recent UN analysis. The alarming situation sees 8,400 people in makeshift shelters at risk of starvation.

Dwindling aid compounds the crisis, with a significant reduction in USAID contracts since February 2025. The UN and other organizations highlight urgent funding needs to maintain operations and aid distribution in Haiti.

The crisis hits children hardest, with UNICEF revealing millions face critical food shortages. Women and girls bear the brunt, often resorting to desperate measures to secure food, while experts call for increased support to mitigate the worsening conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

