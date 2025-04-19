Haiti’s Children Face Dire Hunger Crisis Amid Violence, Aid Shortfall, and Famine Risk

Over one million children in Haiti are now facing critical levels of food insecurity, according to alarming new estimates from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). A worsening humanitarian crisis—driven by escalating armed violence, widespread displacement, crumbling healthcare systems, and limited humanitarian access—is putting the lives of Haiti’s most vulnerable at extreme risk.

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update reveals that 2.85 million children, representing a staggering one quarter of all children in Haiti, are currently experiencing consistently high levels of food insecurity. Among them, more than 129,000 children are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) this year, a life-threatening condition if left untreated.

“We are looking at a scenario where parents can no longer provide care and nutrition to their children as a result of ongoing violence, extreme poverty, and a persistent economic crisis,” said Geeta Narayan, UNICEF Representative in Haiti. “Life-saving actions, such as screening children at risk for wasting and stunting, and ensuring malnourished children have access to therapeutic treatment, are needed now to save children’s lives.”

Famine Risk Grows Amid Escalating Violence

Compounding the food crisis is the rise of famine-like conditions in parts of the country. An estimated 8,400 people are already believed to be affected by these dire conditions. Widespread violence, particularly in the capital of Port-au-Prince, has severely disrupted food supply chains and humanitarian deliveries, while armed gangs continue to tighten their grip on key transportation routes.

Families are increasingly trapped in areas under siege, unable to access markets or food assistance. Schools, often a critical point for daily meals, have been shuttered in many high-risk zones due to security threats, depriving children of both education and nutrition.

A Strained Health System on the Brink

The public health infrastructure is also buckling under the weight of the crisis. Fewer than half of all health facilities in Port-au-Prince are currently operational, and two of the three major public hospitals are out of commission due to violence or lack of resources. As a result, life-saving treatment for malnutrition, disease prevention, and emergency care has become increasingly inaccessible to families.

Malnourished children face not only starvation but a cascade of related health problems, including stunted growth, weakened immune systems, and heightened vulnerability to preventable diseases such as measles, cholera, and respiratory infections.

Aid Efforts Underfunded as Needs Surge

UNICEF, alongside its partners, has managed to treat just 4,600 children for SAM so far in 2025—only 3.6% of the total number of children estimated to require immediate therapeutic care this year.

Despite the urgency, UNICEF’s nutrition program under its Humanitarian Action for Children appeal is grappling with a critical 70% funding shortfall, severely limiting its ability to expand operations and reach children in need.

“The need is enormous, but our resources are dangerously thin,” said Narayan. “Without additional funding, we risk losing thousands of children who could otherwise be saved.”

What’s Being Done — and What’s Still Needed

UNICEF and humanitarian agencies are working tirelessly to increase access to emergency nutrition services. These efforts include:

Mobile health and nutrition clinics in areas inaccessible to formal health services

Distribution of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to treat SAM

Community outreach and screening programs to detect and treat malnutrition early

Coordination with local partners to reopen safe learning spaces that double as food distribution centers

However, these initiatives remain severely constrained by both security concerns and insufficient funding.

A Call to the Global Community

UNICEF is urgently calling on the international community to step up with immediate funding, humanitarian access guarantees, and support for recovery infrastructure in Haiti. The lives of hundreds of thousands of children hang in the balance.

If support does not increase, experts warn that Haiti could witness a full-scale famine, with generational consequences for the country’s youth.

For families like those in Artibonite, Grand’Anse, and Cité Soleil, the need is not tomorrow—it’s today.

To learn more or contribute to UNICEF’s emergency appeal for Haiti, visit unicef.org/haiti.