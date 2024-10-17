Left Menu

Shruti Choudhry Sworn In as Haryana Cabinet Minister Amidst Grand Ceremony

Shruti Choudhry takes oath as a cabinet minister in Haryana amidst a grand ceremony with notable political figures, marking BJP's triumph. Her mother, Kiran Choudhry, and BJP leaders express confidence in the new cabinet's potential to drive social welfare and fulfill public expectations under CM Nayab Singh Saini's leadership.

BJP MP Kiran Choudhry. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shruti Choudhry was sworn in as a cabinet minister in the Haryana government today, bringing new energy to the state's political scene. Her mother, Kiran Choudhry, a BJP MP, expressed confidence in her daughter's capabilities to advance social welfare and promote the party's policies. Shruti is one of the 13 legislators inducted into the new cabinet, which now includes two women ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at Dussehra Ground in Panchkula, witnessed BJP leader OP Dhankar congratulating Nayab Singh Saini on his successive tenure as Chief Minister of Haryana under the BJP-led government. Dhankar emphasized the grandeur of the event, noting the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior NDA leaders.

Subhash Barala, BJP MP, expressed his optimism about the new cabinet's potential to meet public expectations. With blessings from Prime Minister Modi and leadership by CM Nayab Singh Saini, the government aims to deliver on the promises made during the election campaign. Nayab Singh Saini's oath marks his second term, as Haryana's BJP government starts its third consecutive tenure.

