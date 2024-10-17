Swing State Showdown: Early Voting Amidst Hurricane Aftermath in North Carolina

In North Carolina, early voting commenced on Thursday, amid the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. This state is seen as crucial in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, a race closely contested by Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. With damaged infrastructure lingering, voter turnout remains a pressing concern.

The hurricane, responsible for over 200 deaths across six states, has cast doubt on voting logistics in North Carolina, a state capable of swinging either Democratic or Republican. A poll aggregator, FiveThirtyEight, shows Trump narrowly leading Harris, making every vote count even more significantly in this battleground.

Despite the adversity, many residents, like 71-year-old Harvey Neal and 49-year-old Tina Veitch, are determined to cast their votes in person, underscoring the resilience of voters even as the state grapples with hurricane recovery. Early voting continues to be a favored method, especially after damage altered planned polling site openings in the affected counties.

(With inputs from agencies.)