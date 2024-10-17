Left Menu

Shiv Sena Gears Up for Assembly Elections

Senior leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) met with current MLAs and prospective candidates to discuss strategies for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20. Key figures like Aaditya Thackeray provided guidance on campaign tactics and nomination procedures. Election results are expected on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:27 IST
Shiv Sena Gears Up for Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to strategize for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s senior leadership engaged in detailed discussions with both sitting and prospective MLAs on Thursday evening.

The gathering, attended by prominent figures such as Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Desai, and Sanjay Raut, centered on campaign strategies and procedural guidance for nomination submissions.

With the assembly poll results set to be announced on November 23, the party candidates were briefed on necessary precautions and advised on effective campaigning techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024