Shiv Sena Gears Up for Assembly Elections
Senior leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) met with current MLAs and prospective candidates to discuss strategies for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20. Key figures like Aaditya Thackeray provided guidance on campaign tactics and nomination procedures. Election results are expected on November 23.
In a bid to strategize for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s senior leadership engaged in detailed discussions with both sitting and prospective MLAs on Thursday evening.
The gathering, attended by prominent figures such as Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Desai, and Sanjay Raut, centered on campaign strategies and procedural guidance for nomination submissions.
With the assembly poll results set to be announced on November 23, the party candidates were briefed on necessary precautions and advised on effective campaigning techniques.
