Turmoil in Karnataka: BJP MLAs Suspended for Speaker Disrespect

Eighteen BJP MLAs in Karnataka faced a six-month suspension for allegedly disrespecting the Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader. The suspension motion, initiated by State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, was passed amid opposition protests over reservations for Muslims in public contracts, which escalated into chaos.

During the assembly's budget session, opposition BJP members vehemently protested the government's actions, accusing it of attempted 'honey trapping'. Their frustration culminated in a physical confrontation on the podium, as they threw papers at the Speaker, leading to their suspension.

Reacting to the unrest, Speaker Khader underscored the importance of respecting the assembly's dignity. Meanwhile, the opposition leader R Ashoka criticized the suspension, arguing that it was a diversion from the unresolved 'honey trap' issue. The Legislative Council witnessed a similar uproar, highlighting pervasive discontent within the assembly.

