BJP Protests 'Undemocratic' Suspension of Karnataka MLAs

The BJP condemned the suspension of 18 MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly, calling it undemocratic. They protested against the four percent reservation for Muslims and honey trap allegations. BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to the Governor, urging rejection of the proposed bill granting reservations in public contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:40 IST
BJP Protests 'Undemocratic' Suspension of Karnataka MLAs
The opposition BJP on Friday fiercely opposed the suspension of 18 MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly for six months, labeling the action as 'undemocratic'.

The BJP accused the ruling Congress of committing a grave injustice against the suspended MLAs, who were protesting against a four percent reservation for Muslims in public contracts and accusations involving an attempted 'honey trap' towards Karnataka Ministers.

In an attempt to reverse the decision, BJP legislators submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, requesting the rejection of the reservation for Muslims in contracts through the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra denounced the suspension, citing a senior Congress Minister's statement about attempted honey traps targeting legislators. On the last day of the Karnataka Legislative budget session, the suspended MLAs had staged protests and climbed onto the podium during Speaker U T Khader's address, throwing papers in protest.

Building their case, BJP leader R Ashoka demanded a judicial or CBI inquiry, criticizing the government for ignoring Minister K N Rajanna's claims in the Assembly regarding honey traps. Ashoka argued that the Congress government should have initiated an investigation, rather than suspending the 18 MLAs, undermining the dignity and sanctity of the Assembly.

In a formal memorandum, BJP leaders urged Governor Gehlot to reject the bill that proposed four percent reservations for Muslims based on religion, warning it could disturb societal harmony.

