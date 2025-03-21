Unprecedented MLAs Suspension Shakes Karnataka Assembly
In an unprecedented event, 18 BJP MLAs were suspended from the Karnataka Assembly for six months due to 'indiscipline' and 'disrespecting' the Speaker. This decision followed their protest against a bill allocating 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts. The suspension and the swift passage of the bill amid chaos have intensified political tensions.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic and unprecedented event, 18 BJP legislators were suspended from the Karnataka Assembly on the charge of 'indiscipline' and 'disrespecting' the Speaker. This suspension, lasting six months, follows heated protests by the BJP MLAs against a bill that introduces a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts.
The tumultuous session, on the last day of the assembly's budget schedule, escalated as BJP members staged vehement protests, demanding a judicial probe into allegations involving Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna. Despite the commotion, crucial bills, including one on salary hikes for officials and the contentious reservation bill, were passed without debate.
The extraordinary suspension, typically only extending to the current session, has sparked strong reactions. The BJP labeled the decision 'undemocratic' and urged the Governor to reject the reservation bill. The party remains adamant in its opposition, accusing the ruling Congress of injustice towards the suspended MLAs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID
Police responding to bomb threat clear pro-Palestinian protesters occupying Barnard College library
Nobody will be allowed to play with members' sentiments: J&K Assembly speaker
SBSP functionary 'assault': Two cops suspended, party to go ahead with Mar 7 protest
Language row: MVA leaders protest against RSS leader's remarks