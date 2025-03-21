Unprecedented MLAs Suspension Shakes Karnataka Assembly

In a dramatic and unprecedented event, 18 BJP legislators were suspended from the Karnataka Assembly on the charge of 'indiscipline' and 'disrespecting' the Speaker. This suspension, lasting six months, follows heated protests by the BJP MLAs against a bill that introduces a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

The tumultuous session, on the last day of the assembly's budget schedule, escalated as BJP members staged vehement protests, demanding a judicial probe into allegations involving Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna. Despite the commotion, crucial bills, including one on salary hikes for officials and the contentious reservation bill, were passed without debate.

The extraordinary suspension, typically only extending to the current session, has sparked strong reactions. The BJP labeled the decision 'undemocratic' and urged the Governor to reject the reservation bill. The party remains adamant in its opposition, accusing the ruling Congress of injustice towards the suspended MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)