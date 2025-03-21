Left Menu

Unprecedented MLAs Suspension Shakes Karnataka Assembly

In an unprecedented event, 18 BJP MLAs were suspended from the Karnataka Assembly for six months due to 'indiscipline' and 'disrespecting' the Speaker. This decision followed their protest against a bill allocating 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts. The suspension and the swift passage of the bill amid chaos have intensified political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:51 IST
Unprecedented MLAs Suspension Shakes Karnataka Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic and unprecedented event, 18 BJP legislators were suspended from the Karnataka Assembly on the charge of 'indiscipline' and 'disrespecting' the Speaker. This suspension, lasting six months, follows heated protests by the BJP MLAs against a bill that introduces a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

The tumultuous session, on the last day of the assembly's budget schedule, escalated as BJP members staged vehement protests, demanding a judicial probe into allegations involving Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna. Despite the commotion, crucial bills, including one on salary hikes for officials and the contentious reservation bill, were passed without debate.

The extraordinary suspension, typically only extending to the current session, has sparked strong reactions. The BJP labeled the decision 'undemocratic' and urged the Governor to reject the reservation bill. The party remains adamant in its opposition, accusing the ruling Congress of injustice towards the suspended MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025