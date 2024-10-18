Left Menu

Israel Strikes a Blow: Killing of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, marking a strategic gain in the ongoing conflict. His death, though accidental during combat, is celebrated by Israeli officials as a significant setback for Hamas. Netanyahu emphasizes the war is not over, pushing for hostage release and control over Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-10-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:05 IST
Israel Strikes a Blow: Killing of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israeli forces have reportedly killed Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. The military announced Sinwar, a key figure in Hamas' military strategy, was killed during a combat operation in the southern city of Rafah without initial recognition of his identity.

The unexpected encounter happened as Israeli troops engaged with militants, leading to a strike on a building where Sinwar was suspected to be hiding. Israeli leaders view this as a crucial victory over Hamas, yet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the broader conflict is far from over.

Sinwar's death deals a substantial blow to Hamas, which has sustained resilience through the conflict. Meanwhile, tensions continue as Israel pushes for the release of hostages and insists on maintaining control over Gaza to prevent any rearming by Hamas, signaling prolonged military engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024