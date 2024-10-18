Israel Strikes a Blow: Killing of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

In a significant development, Israeli forces have reportedly killed Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. The military announced Sinwar, a key figure in Hamas' military strategy, was killed during a combat operation in the southern city of Rafah without initial recognition of his identity.

The unexpected encounter happened as Israeli troops engaged with militants, leading to a strike on a building where Sinwar was suspected to be hiding. Israeli leaders view this as a crucial victory over Hamas, yet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the broader conflict is far from over.

Sinwar's death deals a substantial blow to Hamas, which has sustained resilience through the conflict. Meanwhile, tensions continue as Israel pushes for the release of hostages and insists on maintaining control over Gaza to prevent any rearming by Hamas, signaling prolonged military engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)