Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between India and Canada Over Trudeau's 'One India' Remarks

India called out inconsistencies in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's support for the 'One India' policy, citing inaction against anti-India activities within Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs pinned the responsibility on Trudeau, pointing to a lack of evidence backing his claims against India.

Trudeau, during a public inquiry, had accused Indian agents of involvement in the killing of a Khalistani separatist, claims India rejected as baseless. The diplomatic spar has only exacerbated existing tensions, with India criticizing Canada for allowing pro-Khalistan groups to operate freely.

This significant diplomatic row underscores the frosty relationship between the two nations. While addressing safety concerns for the Indian diaspora in Canada, officials underscored the need for improved protection measures. Despite these tensions, questions about resuming cricket ties with Pakistan remained unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)