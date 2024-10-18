A Turning Point in Gaza Conflict: Sinwar's Death Fuels Hope for Ceasefire

In a significant development, the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has reignited hopes for a potential ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages amid the ongoing war in Gaza. President Joe Biden, speaking in Germany, highlighted this moment as a critical juncture to end the conflict.

Despite months of stalled negotiations, Biden expressed optimism about reaching a ceasefire soon, with U.S. officials signaling a renewed drive to bring peace. Vice President Kamala Harris echoed his sentiments during campaign events, insisting on seizing this opportunity to end hostilities.

The Biden administration faces scrutiny over its handling of the Middle East crisis, especially with the upcoming elections. Sinwar's removal is seen as removing a chief obstacle, and efforts are now being accelerated to push forward a long-standing ceasefire proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)