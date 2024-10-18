Unveiling the Alleged RAW Murder-for-Hire Plot: A Conspiracy Unfolded

Federal prosecutors have indicted an Indian official, Vikas Yadav, for allegedly conspiring in a murder-for-hire plot targeting a Sikh separatist on American soil. The allegations come during an inquiry following the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit in June 2023.

The indictment, filed in a US court, accuses Yadav and his alleged co-conspirator Nikhil Gupta of plotting the assassination. Yadav, once employed by India's Cabinet Secretariat, is charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. His whereabouts remain unknown, while Gupta is detained in the US.

The US Justice Department emphasized its commitment to protecting American citizens. An Indian inquiry committee cooperated with US officials, underscoring the gravity of the allegations. The indictment reveals broader implications, hinting at a possible connection to the murder of another Sikh leader in Canada.

