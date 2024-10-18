Left Menu

Resetting Diplomatic Ties: UK's David Lammy Visits China

David Lammy, the UK's Foreign Secretary, is visiting China to improve diplomatic ties. His visit focuses on engaging pragmatically with China and addressing issues like the Ukraine war and human rights. Lammy will meet key Chinese officials and British business leaders in Shanghai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:34 IST
Resetting Diplomatic Ties: UK's David Lammy Visits China
Ukrainian soldiers
  • Country:
  • China

Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, is on a significant diplomatic mission to China, marking the first visit by a Cabinet minister since the Labour government's ascent in July. His discussions aim to foster pragmatic engagement with Beijing amidst a backdrop of strained relations.

On Friday, Lammy met with China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and was scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This visit seeks to reset bilateral ties, which have soured due to espionage allegations, China's backing of Russia in the Ukraine conflict, and the suppression of civil liberties in Hong Kong.

Lammy is expected to address vital issues, urging China to withdraw its political and economic support for Russia. The Foreign Office highlighted Lammy's intent to engage in candid discussions over contentious and cooperative areas. Additionally, Lammy is set to engage with British business leaders during his trip to Shanghai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024