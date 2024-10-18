Resetting Diplomatic Ties: UK's David Lammy Visits China

Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, is on a significant diplomatic mission to China, marking the first visit by a Cabinet minister since the Labour government's ascent in July. His discussions aim to foster pragmatic engagement with Beijing amidst a backdrop of strained relations.

On Friday, Lammy met with China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and was scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This visit seeks to reset bilateral ties, which have soured due to espionage allegations, China's backing of Russia in the Ukraine conflict, and the suppression of civil liberties in Hong Kong.

Lammy is expected to address vital issues, urging China to withdraw its political and economic support for Russia. The Foreign Office highlighted Lammy's intent to engage in candid discussions over contentious and cooperative areas. Additionally, Lammy is set to engage with British business leaders during his trip to Shanghai.

