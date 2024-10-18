Jharkhand Gears Up for Phase-1 Assembly Elections

The process for filing nomination papers across 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began on Friday in preparation for the elections scheduled on November 13 as part of phase-1, according to an election official.

Candidates have until October 25 to file their nominations, with submission hours set from 11 am to 3 pm each day. The poll will occur in two phases, concluding on November 20, and results will be announced on November 23.

A security deposit requirement has been set at Rs 10,000 for general candidates and Rs 5,000 for SC/ST candidates, with a spending limit capped at Rs 40 lakh. Candidates with criminal records are mandated to disclose their records via media during campaigning.

(With inputs from agencies.)