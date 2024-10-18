Left Menu

Jharkhand Gears Up for Phase-1 Assembly Elections

The nomination filing for 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand's phase-1 elections commenced on Friday, leading up to the voting on November 13. Candidates can submit nominations until October 25, with strict limits on expenses and disclosures for candidates with criminal records. Key voting demographics include new voters and senior citizens.

The process for filing nomination papers across 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began on Friday in preparation for the elections scheduled on November 13 as part of phase-1, according to an election official.

Candidates have until October 25 to file their nominations, with submission hours set from 11 am to 3 pm each day. The poll will occur in two phases, concluding on November 20, and results will be announced on November 23.

A security deposit requirement has been set at Rs 10,000 for general candidates and Rs 5,000 for SC/ST candidates, with a spending limit capped at Rs 40 lakh. Candidates with criminal records are mandated to disclose their records via media during campaigning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

