Karnataka's MUDA Scam Sparks Political Tensions Amid Resignations and Investigations

Amid demands for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over the MUDA scam, Karnataka's political landscape is tense. Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized law adherence, while BJP critiques intensify. Resignation of MUDA chairman Mari Gowda due to 'health issues' further fuels the debate as investigations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:42 IST
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political arena is witnessing turbulence as opposition parties call for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. In response, state Home Minister G Parameshwara underscored the importance of abiding by legal frameworks, stating, 'Individuals can have opinions. There are laws. We must go by them.'

Meanwhile, the controversy deepens following an FIR against relatives of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Minister Parameshwara disclosed that some accused have been arrested, with authorities seeking Gopal Joshi. 'Once he is arrested, we will know more,' he asserted, indicating that Joshi remains elusive, while investigations continue to unravel involved parties.

The ruling Congress faced further criticism from BJP leader Shaina NC, who insisted that the plethora of evidence, including Siddaramaiah's land return offer and financial activities during the Lok Sabha election, warrants action from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). This pressure coincides with the resignation of MUDA chairman Mari Gowda, citing health reasons, while confirming that his departure was not CM-induced, keeping the focus firmly on the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

