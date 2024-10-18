Congress Protests Demand Union Minister's Dismissal Amid Ticket Scandal
In Bengaluru, Congress workers demonstrated against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi following an FIR implicating his family in a Lok Sabha ticket scandal. The protesters demand Joshi's resignation and arrest of family members allegedly involved. The case involves accusations against Joshi's relatives of soliciting money for a BJP ticket.
In Bengaluru's Gandhi Bhavan, Congress workers staged a protest on Friday demanding the dismissal of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. This follows an FIR against Joshi's family members, accusing them of asking for Rs 2 crore in exchange for a ticket to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The protesters, criticizing the BJP, also pointed out the FIR mentions high-profile leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They questioned the silence of BJP leaders on the issue, contrasting it with their vocal criticism of Congress and Siddarmaiah.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara remarked on ongoing arrests related to the case, including efforts to locate Gopal Joshi, who remains absconding. The FIR names Joshi's brother, sister, and nephew in the scandal, highlighting the alleged misuse of Pralhad Joshi's influence for electoral gains.
