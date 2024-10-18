Moldova's Pivotal Presidential Election: EU Referendum and Russian Meddling at Center Stage

Moldova is gearing up for a critical presidential election and a referendum on European Union membership on October 20. Maia Sandu, the pro-Western president, aims for a second term, while the nation also decides whether to enshrine EU membership as a constitutional goal.

With a pronounced Romanian-speaking majority, Moldova has seen tensions between pro-Western and pro-Russian factions since the Soviet Union's breakdown. Sandu, elected in 2020, has pursued integration with the West, opposing Russia's activities. The election occurs amid economic strains due to disrupted Russian gas supplies and inflation.

Polls show Sandu leading, but potential Russian meddling accusations cloud the atmosphere. Moldova's outcomes will signal its future direction toward the EU or deeper contention with Russia-aligned interests, adding complexity to its political and economic landscape.

