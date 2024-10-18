Left Menu

Electoral Storm: Pheu Thai Party Faces Probe Amid Allegations

Thailand's Election Commission is set to investigate the ruling Pheu Thai party over allegations of undue influence by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. If proven, this could lead to the party's dissolution. This move follows a similar investigation that led to the dissolution of another political party.

  • Thailand

Thailand's Election Commission has announced an investigation into the ruling Pheu Thai party, a move that could potentially lead to its dissolution. According to multiple local media reports on Friday, the Commission has formed a committee to examine complaints against the party. These allegations claim that the party permitted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to influence or direct its activities.

The investigation into Pheu Thai follows the dissolution of the country's former main opposition party, Move Forward, by a court order in August. This action was also prompted by an Election Commission investigation. Thaksin returned to the country last year after a 15-year self-imposed exile, coinciding with his ally Srettha Thavisin's appointment as prime minister.

Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, assumed the position of premier in August after the Constitutional Court removed Srettha from office. Under Thai law, political parties must operate independently of external influences. Should wrongdoing be confirmed, the case will be forwarded to the Constitutional Court for consideration.

Sawang Boonmee, the secretary-general of the Election Commission, has not responded to calls or messages seeking comment on the matter. The Pheu Thai party, historically embroiled in power struggles with conservative and royalist factions, has seen five of its premiers, including Thaksin and his sister Yingluck, ousted by court orders or coups.

