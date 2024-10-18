Left Menu

A Royal Welcome: King Charles and Queen Camilla in Australia

Sydney Opera House's sails lit up to honor the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla for their Australian tour, marking a British monarch's first visit in 13 years. The royal couple met Australian leaders and are set to explore Sydney, Canberra, and attend a meeting in Samoa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:42 IST
A Royal Welcome: King Charles and Queen Camilla in Australia

The sails of the Sydney Opera House were alight with images Friday night as a grand welcome for King Charles and Queen Camilla, who arrived in Australia for the first time as a reigning British monarch in over a decade. Greeted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other officials, the couple were flown in on a Royal Australian Air Force plane.

Upon arrival, King Charles, sheltered under an umbrella, engaged with the welcoming committee as the skies cleared. The couple later joined Albanese and his partner, Jodie Haydon, at Admiralty House, a historic site where they are staying.

Their itinerary includes tours of Sydney and Canberra, concluding with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. As part of their shortened visit, due to the King's health considerations, they will engage with the public at the Opera House forecourt and visit significant locations such as the Australian War Memorial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024