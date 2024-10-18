A Royal Welcome: King Charles and Queen Camilla in Australia

The sails of the Sydney Opera House were alight with images Friday night as a grand welcome for King Charles and Queen Camilla, who arrived in Australia for the first time as a reigning British monarch in over a decade. Greeted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other officials, the couple were flown in on a Royal Australian Air Force plane.

Upon arrival, King Charles, sheltered under an umbrella, engaged with the welcoming committee as the skies cleared. The couple later joined Albanese and his partner, Jodie Haydon, at Admiralty House, a historic site where they are staying.

Their itinerary includes tours of Sydney and Canberra, concluding with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. As part of their shortened visit, due to the King's health considerations, they will engage with the public at the Opera House forecourt and visit significant locations such as the Australian War Memorial.

