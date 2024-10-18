Indian VP Critiques Global Human Rights Silence on Hindu Plight

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday delivered a scathing critique of the international community's apparent indifference to the suffering of Hindus in neighboring countries. At the National Human Rights Commission's Foundation Day in New Delhi, Dhankhar expressed deep concern over what he described as the 'deafening silence' from so-called moral leaders and human rights advocates over such issues, labeling them as mercenaries of a skewed agenda.

Dhankhar elaborated on rampant barbarity and torture faced by Hindu communities and deemed the Indian society's excessive tolerance as inappropriate. The Vice President called for a collective introspection and action, urging citizens to consider their own stance in light of ongoing transgressions. He also highlighted the rising international challenges to civilizational states and the biases prevalent in discourse on human rights.

During his address, Dhankhar emphasized the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), portraying it as a crucial initiative for granting refuge to persecuted minorities. He criticized the opposition to CAA as misguided, stressing the need for internal vigilance against those misusing human rights rhetoric for political gains. The Vice President also touched on regional unrest in Bangladesh, suggesting parallels in policy failings and social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)