US Election Drama: Legal Warnings, Debates, and Campaign Showdowns

A summary of US domestic news highlights major election-related events. State officials caution against vote tampering, Donald Trump's jabs at Kamala Harris and Eric Adams at a New York gala, and legal charges in a Georgia school shooting case. The Obamas join Kamala Harris on the campaign trail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:31 IST
Amidst election fever, several US states issued stern warnings against election interference, cautioning that tampering with votes could lead to criminal charges. This comes as a critical Nov. 5 election looms, featuring Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

At a New York charity gala, Donald Trump took jabs at his opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, and New York's mayor, Eric Adams, amidst his own legal troubles. The event at the Waldorf-Astoria provided comedic relief without the looming presence of subpoenas.

In Georgia, legal proceedings intensified as a grand jury indicted a 14-year-old alleged school shooter and his father, adding numerous charges to their rap sheet following a deadly school attack in September. The case underscores ongoing concerns about gun violence in schools.

