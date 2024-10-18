US Election Drama: Legal Warnings, Debates, and Campaign Showdowns
A summary of US domestic news highlights major election-related events. State officials caution against vote tampering, Donald Trump's jabs at Kamala Harris and Eric Adams at a New York gala, and legal charges in a Georgia school shooting case. The Obamas join Kamala Harris on the campaign trail.
Amidst election fever, several US states issued stern warnings against election interference, cautioning that tampering with votes could lead to criminal charges. This comes as a critical Nov. 5 election looms, featuring Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.
At a New York charity gala, Donald Trump took jabs at his opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, and New York's mayor, Eric Adams, amidst his own legal troubles. The event at the Waldorf-Astoria provided comedic relief without the looming presence of subpoenas.
In Georgia, legal proceedings intensified as a grand jury indicted a 14-year-old alleged school shooter and his father, adding numerous charges to their rap sheet following a deadly school attack in September. The case underscores ongoing concerns about gun violence in schools.
