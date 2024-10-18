Political Turmoil in Jammu & Kashmir: NC's Resolution Sparks Controversy
Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape faces turmoil after a reported resolution from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's cabinet calls for statehood restoration but omits Article 370. This action is viewed by various parties as deviating from National Conference's prior commitments, causing political uproar and accusations of surrender.
- Country:
- India
The political arena in Jammu and Kashmir has been stirred by a report indicating that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's cabinet has passed a resolution seeking the restoration of the state's status, excluding the revocation of Article 370. This move is met with harsh criticism from other political factions, who label it as a departure from promises made.
Political parties such as the People's Democratic Party and People's Conference accuse the ruling National Conference of reneging on its pre-election vows to restore both Article 370 and statehood to the region, marking the resolution as an act of submission. Efforts to obtain remarks from Abdullah or his party have been unsuccessful.
The debate intensifies as leaders question the cabinet's approach, urging that such resolutions should be made in the Assembly to genuinely reflect the will of the region's populace. The controversy underscores the complex dynamics and dissatisfaction prevalent in local politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
