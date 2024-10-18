Modi and Xi: A Diplomatic Dance at BRICS Summit in Kazan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will cross paths at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, next week. Both leaders are attending the event following an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, as confirmed by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The summit, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security', offers an opportunity for leaders to engage in discussions on critical global issues. Expectations include a bilateral meeting between Modi and Putin to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, as of now, there are no official announcements regarding a meeting between Modi and Xi.

Indian and Chinese forces have been in a prolonged standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh for over four years. The BRICS summit will bring together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, continuing a tradition that began in 2006 when Russia, India, and China first convened in St. Petersburg.

(With inputs from agencies.)