Prakash Ambedkar Alleges Sharad Pawar's Dubai Meeting with Dawood Ibrahim

Prakash Ambedkar, a prominent figure within the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, has made a sensational claim concerning senior politician Sharad Pawar.

Ambedkar asserted that while Pawar was serving as Maharashtra's chief minister, he met with notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai during the late 1980s or early 1990s.

According to Ambedkar, this alleged meeting in Dubai came after Pawar's travels from London to California, eventually circling back to Dubai. However, there has been no official response from Sharad Pawar or his Nationalist Congress Party regarding these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)