Prakash Ambedkar Alleges Sharad Pawar's Dubai Meeting with Dawood Ibrahim

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar alleged that Sharad Pawar, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, met underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai between 1988-91. Ambedkar claimed the meeting followed Pawar's travel from London to California before returning to Dubai. The NCP has not responded to the accusation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:42 IST
Prakash Ambedkar Alleges Sharad Pawar's Dubai Meeting with Dawood Ibrahim
Prakash Ambedkar, a prominent figure within the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, has made a sensational claim concerning senior politician Sharad Pawar.

Ambedkar asserted that while Pawar was serving as Maharashtra's chief minister, he met with notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai during the late 1980s or early 1990s.

According to Ambedkar, this alleged meeting in Dubai came after Pawar's travels from London to California, eventually circling back to Dubai. However, there has been no official response from Sharad Pawar or his Nationalist Congress Party regarding these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

