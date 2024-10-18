Satyendar Jain Claims Arrest Aimed at Hindering AAP Initiatives

Satyendar Jain, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was released from jail, making a bold claim that his arrest was a political maneuver to disrupt AAP's initiatives such as Mohalla Clinics and Yamuna river cleaning projects.

The former minister of Delhi accused authorities of targeting AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh to discourage ordinary citizens from engaging in politics.

Jain, greeted by supporters and key AAP figures including Chief Minister Atishi upon release, vowed to continue fighting injustice and serving the common man. His release followed a court-granted bail after significant delays in trial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)