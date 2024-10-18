Left Menu

Satyendar Jain Claims Arrest Aimed at Hindering AAP Initiatives

Satyendar Jain, a senior AAP leader, was released from jail and accused his arrest of being politically motivated to halt significant projects like Mohalla Clinics. He argues it aimed to deter public political involvement and discredit Arvind Kejriwal's efforts for the common man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:50 IST
Satyendar Jain Claims Arrest Aimed at Hindering AAP Initiatives
Satyendar Jain
  • Country:
  • India

Satyendar Jain, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was released from jail, making a bold claim that his arrest was a political maneuver to disrupt AAP's initiatives such as Mohalla Clinics and Yamuna river cleaning projects.

The former minister of Delhi accused authorities of targeting AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh to discourage ordinary citizens from engaging in politics.

Jain, greeted by supporters and key AAP figures including Chief Minister Atishi upon release, vowed to continue fighting injustice and serving the common man. His release followed a court-granted bail after significant delays in trial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024