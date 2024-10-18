Left Menu

Alex Saab Appointed Venezuela's Industry Minister Amid Cabinet Shakeup

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appointed Alex Saab as the new industry minister in a major cabinet reshuffle. Saab, who had been freed in a prisoner swap with the U.S. last year, replaces Pedro Tellechea, who resigned due to health issues. This reshuffle follows a disputed presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:26 IST
Alex Saab Appointed Venezuela's Industry Minister Amid Cabinet Shakeup

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced a significant cabinet reshuffle, appointing Alex Saab as the new industry minister. Saab, a close ally of Maduro, was previously released in a U.S. prisoner exchange.

Saab's appointment comes after Pedro Tellechea's resignation due to health issues. Tellechea, who had served as industry minister, expressed gratitude in a social media statement for his time in the cabinet.

This significant cabinet reshuffle follows a controversial presidential election, with changes also affecting key roles in the oil and finance ministries, as well as the leadership of the state energy company PDVSA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024