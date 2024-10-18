Alex Saab Appointed Venezuela's Industry Minister Amid Cabinet Shakeup

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced a significant cabinet reshuffle, appointing Alex Saab as the new industry minister. Saab, a close ally of Maduro, was previously released in a U.S. prisoner exchange.

Saab's appointment comes after Pedro Tellechea's resignation due to health issues. Tellechea, who had served as industry minister, expressed gratitude in a social media statement for his time in the cabinet.

This significant cabinet reshuffle follows a controversial presidential election, with changes also affecting key roles in the oil and finance ministries, as well as the leadership of the state energy company PDVSA.

