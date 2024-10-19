US Political Turmoil: From Tariff Threats to Election Drama

The US political landscape is rife with tension as former president Donald Trump asserts he would impose heavy tariffs on China if it takes military action against Taiwan. Trump's remarks highlight the escalating geopolitical stakes, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, several US states are cautioning officials about potential legal consequences should they tamper with upcoming election processes. In battleground states key to deciding the next president, authorities underscore the severity of criminal charges for electoral interference.

In a separate development, a political action committee funded by Elon Musk to support Trump's campaign struggles to meet voter outreach goals. This challenge, among others, underscores the heated and complex nature of the US electoral landscape as the November 5 election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)