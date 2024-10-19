Himachal CM Champions Culture and Education at International Kullu Dussehra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated the International Kullu Dussehra Festival, highlighting an unprecedented participation from diverse international communities. He emphasized the importance of fostering brotherhood within the state and nation, noting the debut inclusion of global cultural performances since his government took office.

Meanwhile, in Shimla, the Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed Block-C building at Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya, funded at Rs 9 crore. Speaking at the event, he stressed the state government's commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure, ensuring institutions are equipped with qualified faculty and essential amenities to offer quality education.

Addressing the Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony at the college, Sukhu announced future-forward measures like converting classrooms into smart rooms and constructing a fully-funded new hostel. He reiterated the need for collective efforts to elevate Himachal Pradesh's 21st national educational ranking, promising policies to meet future academic challenges, including the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in rural assembly constituencies.

Sukhu also emphasized gender parity initiatives, highlighting the increase in the legal marriage age for girls to 21 and amendments to the state's land holding laws to benefit adult daughters. The government introduced a 30 percent reservation for women in police recruitment, reflecting a broader commitment to women's empowerment.

