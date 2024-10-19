Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

As Maharashtra gears up for its Assembly elections slated for November 20, 2024, political tensions are reaching a crescendo. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prem Shukla has accused the Sharad Pawar-led faction of infiltrating Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction, leading to internal rifts that caused a split.

The opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and NCP-SP, has raised serious allegations against the ruling BJP-led alliance, Mahayuti, for allegedly manipulating voter lists. They claim the BJP is using Form Number 7 to illegitimately remove voters and alter the electoral outcome.

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress president, has openly criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for their alleged roles in these manipulative tactics. With both alliances on edge, this election promises to be a landmark event in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)