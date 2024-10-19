Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

As the Maharashtra elections approach, political tensions soar with accusations from both major alliances. BJP faces allegations of voter list manipulation, while internal dynamics and factional politics further complicate alliances, setting the stage for an unprecedented electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:59 IST
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra gears up for its Assembly elections slated for November 20, 2024, political tensions are reaching a crescendo. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prem Shukla has accused the Sharad Pawar-led faction of infiltrating Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction, leading to internal rifts that caused a split.

The opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and NCP-SP, has raised serious allegations against the ruling BJP-led alliance, Mahayuti, for allegedly manipulating voter lists. They claim the BJP is using Form Number 7 to illegitimately remove voters and alter the electoral outcome.

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress president, has openly criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for their alleged roles in these manipulative tactics. With both alliances on edge, this election promises to be a landmark event in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024