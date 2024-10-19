Satyendra Jain Claims Political Conspiracy, Highlights Ordeal After Bail
AAP leader Satyendra Jain, recently granted bail in a money laundering case, alleges that the central government aimed to derail his party's initiatives, including Mohalla clinics. He claims severe jail conditions and political conspiracy were part of efforts to hinder his and his colleagues' work.
Following his release on bail, Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain accused the central government of plotting to sabotage his party's efforts, saying that without democracy and the Constitution, he might have faced harsher punishment. Speaking to ANI after his release from Tihar Jail, Jain voiced this sentiment.
He highlighted that he had been embroiled in legal proceedings for over seven years, questioning why the probe remains incomplete. Jain believes the primary aim was to arrest him alongside fellow party members Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal.
While discussing his time in jail, Jain alleged solitary confinement and claimed efforts were made to break him. A widely circulated video showing him in favorable conditions was, according to Jain, misleading as such treatment was standard for inmates. He remarked on losing a significant amount of weight during his incarceration and questioned the real motivations behind his detention.
