Rahul Gandhi Joins Ranchi's Samvidhan Samman Sammelan

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi travels to Ranchi for the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan. In Jharkhand, the election fever heats up as Congress and JMM finalize seat-sharing ahead of the November Assembly elections. Both states gear up for polls with comprehensive voter participation anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi, LoP Lok Sabha and Congress MP leaves for Ranchi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi made his way from his residence to Ranchi to attend the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan. Set to address the gathering at this event in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Gandhi's participation comes as political activities intensify in the region.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) currently dominates the state assembly with 30 MLAs, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party with 25 and Congress with 16. The Election Commission of India announced that Jharkhand and Maharashtra will head for Assembly elections, with Jharkhand's 81-seat assembly elections slated for November 13 and 20, and Maharashtra on November 20.

As the polls approach, 2.60 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in Jharkhand, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters. The Congress and JMM have formed an alliance for the elections, refining their seat-sharing agreement. Congress state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir confirmed the finalization of this agreement over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

