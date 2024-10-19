Maha Vikas Aghadi Gears Up for Crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Senior leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, including Sanjay Raut and Ramesh Chenninthala, convened at Matoshree to finalize seat-sharing arrangements within the Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections. Congress President Nana Patole was also present to ensure unified strategies against the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

Addressing the media, Sanjay Raut highlighted the continuation of discussions initiated in Uddhav Thackeray's presence, indicating that talks, paused briefly, would resume at 3 p.m. the same day. Raut confirmed their goal to finalize division plans by late night, amidst support from allies such as the Samajwadi Party.

Ramesh Chenninthala, speaking to reporters, also assured about the health and solidarity of Uddhav Thackeray and the MVA alliance, reiterating no internal differences. Congress leader Nana Patole, along with Sanjay Raut and Jayant Patil, was set to negotiate the finer details of seat allocation, ahead of single-phase elections slated for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)