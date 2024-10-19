Left Menu

Maha Vikas Aghadi Gears Up for Crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Key leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress strategize seat-sharing for Maharashtra elections, emphasizing unity within Maha Vikas Aghadi. As political alliances take shape, the coalition prepares to counter BJP's Mahayuti. Elections scheduled for November 20th, with results on November 23rd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:39 IST
Maha Vikas Aghadi Gears Up for Crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, including Sanjay Raut and Ramesh Chenninthala, convened at Matoshree to finalize seat-sharing arrangements within the Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections. Congress President Nana Patole was also present to ensure unified strategies against the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

Addressing the media, Sanjay Raut highlighted the continuation of discussions initiated in Uddhav Thackeray's presence, indicating that talks, paused briefly, would resume at 3 p.m. the same day. Raut confirmed their goal to finalize division plans by late night, amidst support from allies such as the Samajwadi Party.

Ramesh Chenninthala, speaking to reporters, also assured about the health and solidarity of Uddhav Thackeray and the MVA alliance, reiterating no internal differences. Congress leader Nana Patole, along with Sanjay Raut and Jayant Patil, was set to negotiate the finer details of seat allocation, ahead of single-phase elections slated for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024