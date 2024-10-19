Left Menu

Varanasi Gears Up for Modi's Grand Visit with Over 500 Hoardings

Over 500 hoardings portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a multi-armed icon are set up in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, ahead of his visit. The hoardings represent various government schemes and symbolize Modi's development agenda. The visit includes multiple inaugurations and celebrations by party workers.

Varanasi | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:00 IST
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, the city is abuzz with over 500 hoardings featuring his image, installed across strategic locations. The notable hoarding, organized by BJP Yuva Morcha District President Aman Sonkar, depicts Modi with ten hands, each symbolizing different government schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission and Jan Dhan Yojna.

This artistic display has sparked significant discussion in the areas of Lanka, Chitaipur, and Sarnath. Sonkar explains that the depiction symbolizes Modi's commitment to development and the welfare of the people, asserting that the Prime Minister is recognized worldwide as a 'Yug Purush'.

Party workers, charged by recent electoral victories, are planning a grand welcome comprising floral greetings, drums, and conch shells. Modi's visit will see him inaugurating several public projects, including a sports complex and an eye hospital, before addressing a gathering of 1,000 people. This showcases Modi's continued efforts toward infrastructural development in Varanasi and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

