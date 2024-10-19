Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Reaffirms BJP Commitment with Membership Renewal

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath renews his BJP membership under the 'Active Membership Campaign'. He emphasizes 'Nation First' and urges others to join the campaign. This initiative aims to widen BJP's member base and promote its principles, further strengthening its political influence.

Lucknow | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has renewed his membership with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reinforcing his role as an active member driven by the guiding principle of 'Nation First'.

The membership renewal is part of the BJP's 'Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan', a campaign focused on expanding the party's membership and spreading its core values across the country. UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was present to witness the occasion.

Adityanath's call to action urges fellow party members to join the campaign and bolster the BJP's influence in Indian politics. The initiative, which is aligned with the party's pillars of nationalism and development, seeks to engage millions of workers and supporters nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

